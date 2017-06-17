Questions remain about what jobs will start when

IT MIGHT not "be as sexy as stadiums and whatever that have gone to other communities" but the expansion of the Capricornia Correctional Centre is one thing in the State Budget that has the Rockhampton Mayor excited.

The budget included $7.9million for 2017-18 for the $202 million project, with early works expected to start in August.

A Public Works spokesperson said the department, which is project managing the work for Queensland Corrective Services, will have a clear idea of specific job numbers between August and July 1, 2018, once the tenders are awarded and accepted.

"The early works contract covers extension to prison car park, shade structures over new and existing car park and the installation of accompanying lighting, security and drainage," they said.

"So that the work can be done as quickly as possible, the main contract will allow design and construction to proceed side by side. That means that, in general, construction on any given building component will start straight after the design of that section is complete.

"The final developed design will be finished around May 2018."

The work is expected to deliver more than 100 jobs during construction.

It will also generate indirect jobs in the region to keep the prison running.

The spokesperson said thefinal design for the 164new beds, which is expected to be spread across several buildings, was not yet complete.

"It might not be as sexy as stadiums and whatever that have gone to other communities but we haven't got to keep feeding it," Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"It's not something that requires constant input from the community or the council to maintain it. It's not going to be a drain in any way. It actually brings permanent jobs after the thing is built. So it's a very important contribution and growth of a key employer in our region."