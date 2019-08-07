Quick action prevents fuel spill crisis at Rosslyn Bay

SUNKEN TRAWLER: The Moby Dick went down in Yeppoon's Rosslyn Bay Harbour in July.

A FUEL spill crisis was averted when a prawn trawler sank in Yeppoon's Rosslyn Bay Harbour last month, it has been revealed.

The Moby Dick, which sank on the evening of July 19, was raised last weekend and moored alongside the berth where it went down.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said after the trawler sank, officers trained in pollution response used absorbent pads and a floating boom to contain about 1200 litres of fuel which had leaked.

He said that action had prevented any fuel from spreading to other areas of the harbour and it was subsequently removed from the water.

"The equipment is stored on standby at the boat harbour in the event of an emergency,” Mr Mitchell said.

"Diesel is a light oil which readily disperses through evaporation or natural wave action.”

Mr Mitchell said the owner of the trawler had been issued with a direction to remove the Moby Dick from the water.

"A large amount of weight is being removed from the vessel to ensure it can be transferred to the Keppel Bay Marina and lifted from the water,” he said.

Maritime Safety Queensland is looking at recovering the cost of the pollution response effort through the vessel's insurers.

It remains unclear what caused the Moby Dick to sink and because it is a commercial ship, any investigation into the incident will be carried out by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

The Moby Dick's skipper Ken Elliott and deckhand Mick Mathiasen previously said the vessel had been moored properly at the harbour.

Mr Elliott said he had been operating the Moby Dick for three years and had not previously had any issues securing it safely in Rosslyn Bay.

"We came in and tied it up exactly the same way as we've been doing for three years, nothing different, and therefore there's been no failure of the crew to perform their duties,” Mr Elliott said.

Mr Elliott, who at the time was preparing for knee surgery, had said the Moby Dick "did leak a bit” and they were "about to put it on the slip” before he got the call on the evening of July 19 informing him that it had gone down.