The boat which caught fire at Sandy Hook this afternoon.
Offbeat

Quick-thinking jetskiers extinguish Sandy Hook fire

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
12th Jan 2020 3:31 PM | Updated: 5:13 PM
SOME quick-thinking jet skiers used the rooster tails produced by their skis to extinguish a fire which broke out at Sandy Hook earlier this afternoon.

The boat which caught fire and came to rest on a pontoon opposite the Sandy Hook Ski Club threatened to spread fire to the bank and nearby houses was extinguished by the jetskiers.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said crews were on scene at Sandy Hook to investigate, but the boat had sunk before they arrived.

