Quiet weekend for Yeppoon’s coast guard

COAST Guard Yeppoon came to the rescue of a boat that ran out of fuel last week.

On Monday morning the skipper of a 6m power vessel radioed the coast guard seeking assistance with a fuel shortage.

Skipper Gordon Fry and crew Lynne Croft and Alistair Sleeman were called in and departed the harbour at 7.40am in Yeppoon Rescue One to assist the vessel.

It was located 7km offshore between Five Rocks and Manifold Island.

The fuel was supplied and Yeppoon Rescue One remained to ensure the vessel was safely under way and returned to the harbour at 10.30am.

The coast guard said last week saw early mornings good for power boaties with winds mostly light all week, but coming up in the mid to late morning and the afternoon. Most afternoons the winds were much too strong for comfortable boating with speeds of 25 knots and gusts over 30 knots (58km/h) at times. Still, most days a few boats ventured out with quite a number on the weekend.