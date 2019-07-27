Quilt exhibit 'stitch-hiking' its way to council art space

ARTY-CRAFTY: A travelling quilting exhibition will be held from Thursday to September 27.

A TRAVELLING quilting exhibition is stitch-hiking its way to Isaac Regional Council's premier art space to put on a vibrant spread from August 1 until September 27.

Coalface Art Gallery will present Reunited: A Queensland Quilters Inc. State of the Art Retrospective which features a colourful selection of art quilts from past touring exhibitions.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the exhibition showcases a variety of quilting techniques.

"Visitors will be able to appreciate the textile artform in all its myriad colours and styles,” Mayor Baker said.

"This exhibition and its supporting programming are helping to implement Isaac's arts and cultural action plan by facilitating activities that build vibrancy, feed creativity, energise our communities and power our people.”

Queensland Quilters Inc's Lajla Nystad and Christine Jones will share stories about the art quilts on display at the official launch of the exhibition in Moranbah on August 1 from 10am.

Members of the public are invited to attend with morning tea provided.

Quilters, sewers and members of the wider general public are also invited to attend two travelling trunk shows with Lajla Nystad and Christine Jones at Flaggy Rock Community Centre on August 2 and in the Supper Room of the Clermont Civic Centre on August 4.

Both trunk shows will start at 10am and finish at 3pm.

For more details on upcoming events, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au