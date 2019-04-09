Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sinclair Timberlake died in Kallangur on June 18, 2014.
Sinclair Timberlake died in Kallangur on June 18, 2014.
Crime

Dad to stand trial over toddler’s death

by Vanessa Marsh
9th Apr 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake has been committed to stand trial over the death of his three-year-old son in Brisbane.

Timberlake, 38, was charged with the murder of his son Sinclair after the boy died of severe internal injuries at their Kallangur home, north of Brisbane, in 2014.

 

Pictures: Supplied
Pictures: Supplied

 

Timberlake faced a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court this week where witnesses gave evidence they had seen the little boy with injuries before he died.

His barrister today conceded there was a prima facie case against his client.

Timberlake was committed to stand trial for murder in the Supreme Court on a date yet to be set.

child death crime editors picks quincy timberlake sinclair

Top Stories

    What do miners think of Shorten's plan for their jobs?

    premium_icon What do miners think of Shorten's plan for their jobs?

    Politics Labor and CFMEU at odds with each others comments

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:46 PM
    No extra time for man who killed Hemi

    premium_icon No extra time for man who killed Hemi

    Crime Court rejects state’s appeal of child killer’s “lenient” sentence

    Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

    premium_icon Locations for Yeppoon Rd upgrade revealed

    News Main Roads says there are three sections that have been identified