Politics

Quirk appointed to plum government role

by MICHAEL WRAY
4th Dec 2019 10:43 AM
FORMER Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk has been appointed to another plum gig for his post-political life.

The long-serving lord mayor, who quit the city's top job in April, will join the Infrastructure Australia board to go with an earlier appointment to the Racing Queensland board and his budding career as a real estate auctioneer.

Former Lord Mayor Graham Quirk sold his first house as an auctioneer in August as he’s searched for things to do after leaving the city’s top job in April. – Photo Steve Pohlner
Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack this morning announced Mr Quirk, 62, was one of four new appointments to the board.

Mr McCormack said Mr Quirk's experience as lord mayor of Australia's largest council for more than eight years and three decades in local government would be "crucial" for Infrastructure Australia, which advises government and industry on infrastructure investments and reforms.

Former Lord Mayor Graham Quirk’s work overseeing major developments in Brisbane during his eight years in the top job set him up for his new role on the board of Infrastructure Australia. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh).
"Graham Quirk brings an in-depth understanding of local government to the board, having previously served as the 16th Lord Mayor of Brisbane," said Mr McCormack.

"Graham's knowledge will be crucial when providing an assessment of the impact of certain infrastructure projects on Australian communities."

The other new board members announced were former Infrastructure Australia interim CEO John Fitzgerald, inaugural Committee for Perth Ltd CEO Marion Fulker and director of accounting and advisory firm Evans + Ayers, Mark Balnaves.

Mr McCormack's office was approached about board renumeration.

government graham quirk politician politics

