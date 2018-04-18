Quirky dessert to test your taste buds

BEEF jerky.

It's normally associated as being served with a beer or maybe some mixed nuts.

But what about a cheesecake? And not with a cheesecake.... in a cheesecake.

Inspired by a Casino in Arizona, The Best Western Rockhampton's The Stirling restaurant has a new tantalising and creative item on their menu.

The beef jerky cheesecake is created with a horseradish meringue on the bottom, a dark chocolate cheesecake whipped with bits of sweet jerky throughout and a oreo biscuits and jerky crumb base. On top for show is some of the jerky made on-site.

Doing some research online, chef Alyssia Constable came across a photo of the beef jerky cheesecake and she decided to replicate it.

Adding her own twist, the jerky isn't your usual 'beefy' taste - it is marinated with maple syrup and liquid smoke.

"Maple syrup is one of my go to ingredients, it's better than brown sugar or any other sugar, it doesn't burn easily and gets you that earthy, smoky flavour,” Alyssia said.

Alyssia said the jerky needs to be cut finely.

"If you have the jerky too chunky, you have to chew too much, when you eat a cheesecake it needs to slide down your throat,” she said.

The quirky new dessert has been on the menu for a month now.

"Our manager Judy loves it, it's had a mixed response from customers,” Alyssia said.

"I haven't had a bad review.

"None have come back, they have all been eaten.”

The Morning Bulletin staff got to have a taste and it got a mixed reaction from everyone, some found it great and wanted more, while others couldn't get past the idea and distinct flavour.

"A lot of customers say they can't get their head around,” Alyssia said.

The dessert was a bit of a 'gimmick' ahead of Beef Australia next month.

Best Western manager Judy McDermott said it is going to be a busy time for the business.

"As soon as the dates were released we were close to being booked out in accommodation,” she said.

"We have a lot of loyal, regular customers who love us for the service, the meal and our location.”

Being in close proximity to the showgrounds is a positive factor in the business gaining clientele.

"It's hard to tell because they are so many awesome food venues that are going to be at the showgrounds but we are anticipating that people will want to come back here throughout the day to get away from all the hustle and bustle,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity for local Rocky business to show it doesn't matter if you are in a regional location you can still show off your amazing product,” she said.