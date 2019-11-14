Quiz only 1% of Aussies get right

This Australian destination quiz proves we don't know much about our own backyard.

When it comes to exploring our own backyard, turns out we don't know as much about Australian landmarks as we may think.

From famous buildings to stunning scenery, a new survey released by online travel agency Expedia shows very few of us know much about our great nation.

The research from around 1000 participants shows that while Australians are no strangers to travelling the world and discovering new places globally, when it comes to checking out regions at home, only 1 per cent can correctly name seven popular landmarks and buildings around the country.

How well do you know Australia?

The new research also shows that more than 80 per cent of participants admit to a lack of knowledge about Australian holiday destinations.

While most Australians have taken a domestic holiday in the past year, data shows they are playing it safe and mainly staying within the major cities or going back to familiar locations.

A spokesperson for Expedia said another contributing factor to the lack of Aussie adventure was cost, with 78 per cent of the respondents believing it is cheaper to holiday overseas than to remain in Australia.

Expedia's research showed time and money were significant constraints for domestic travellers who had not visited regional Australia in the past two years, while for international visitors, the constraints of time and cost also impacted their visit.

Aussies are avoiding regional areas because of cost.

According to Tourism Research Australia (TRA), in 2017-18, there were more than 9 million international trips to Australia and another 100 million domestic overnight trips within Australia.

Encouraging more Australians and international visitors to venture beyond the capital cities and major centres has been a priority for the Australian tourism industry, with tourism bodies constantly monitoring travel trends to gain a greater understanding of the motivations for, and barriers to, regional dispersal.

TRA said the other factor for locals not experiencing more of Australia was simply because one-in-ten domestic travellers preferred visiting overseas destinations rather than regional areas. But on the positive, the number of nights spent in regional Australia has increased by 30 per cent over the past decade to 282 million.

As part of Expedia's snap survey, participants were shown seven images of well-known Australian locations but only one in 10 could correctly identify each location.

So how well do you know popular tourist hot spots in Australia?