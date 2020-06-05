Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUT
QUT
News

QUT scholarships halved due to COVID-19

by KYLIE LANG
5th Jun 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRESTIGIOUS Queensland university can only offer half the number of scholarships to disadvantaged students amid claims COVID-19 has affected its bottom line.

Queensland University of Technology is appealing for public donations from $25 to "major gifts" of $25,000 plus to help needy students get a degree.

The state's second largest university - which last year received $642.4 million in federal funding and made a profit of $88.4 million - awards around 2000 scholarships annually.

QUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil is calling on the public to fund cash-strapped students as the university’s bottom line takes a hit from COVID-19. Picture: supplied
QUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil is calling on the public to fund cash-strapped students as the university’s bottom line takes a hit from COVID-19. Picture: supplied

But in an impassioned letter to "alumni and friends", Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil said: "The events of 2020 have touched us all … currently, QUT is only able to help half of the students who apply for scholarships each year."

Prof Sheil said many students were suffering "severe financial stress with the loss of part-time and casual jobs".

According to its 2019 annual report, the university was in good financial shape with "a strong balance sheet" due to "strong fiscal preparation over many years".

Last year it received almost $300 million in fees from its 52,500 students, 9800 of whom are international.

QUT’s multi-million dollar Z9 building, part of the Creative Industries precinct, at its Kelvin Grove campus. Picture: supplied.
QUT’s multi-million dollar Z9 building, part of the Creative Industries precinct, at its Kelvin Grove campus. Picture: supplied.

In the letter emailed on Friday, Prof Sheil said students under financial stress were less likely to complete their studies.

"As we emerge from isolation and into a seemingly changed world, our students need your help more than ever."

She said QUT would match dollar-for-dollar every donation to its Learning Potential Fund, doubling the impact of the gift.

The fund is the largest of its kind in Australia, distributing more than 25,000 scholarships since 1998.

Its fundraising target is $100 million and 700 staff regularly donate.

QUT was recognised as one of the top 20 young universities in the world in the 2020 QS rankings.

 

 

Originally published as QUT scholarships halved due to COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
education qut university

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man screams ‘Just f---ing die!’ at woman while choking her

        premium_icon Man screams ‘Just f---ing die!’ at woman while choking her

        Crime ‘You cannot control your drinking … a drop is too much and a bucket will never be enough’ Judge tells violent offender in denial

        Woman taken to hospital after rollover on CQ highway

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after rollover on CQ highway

        News She has suffered a back injury and has been transported to hospital.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From new businesses, court sentences and multiple crashes, catch up here.