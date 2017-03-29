X-rated Cyclone Debbie joke makes extremely awkward TV interview

This Bowen man's shocking joke came as a surprise during a live cross with Channel 7 News.

A BOWEN man left a Channel 7 news reporter red faced during a live cross as locals braced for Cyclone Debbie.

It only took a split second for the man's story of his first encounter with Debbie to turn dirty.

While he didn't skip a beat telling the reporter he had "heard of Debbie doing other things", it appears no one saw what was coming next.

Have a watch for yourself:

The hardy residents of Far North Queensland and the perils of live television.....#CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/gKZCntGdvr — Robert Ovadia 👀 (@RobertOvadia) March 28, 2017

It appears the reporter has had a taste of local life over the past day, finishing the cross with "this is Bowen, you should see what's written on the fence here".