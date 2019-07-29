Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Burgess will leave the Rabbitohs at the end of the season. Picture: AAP
George Burgess will leave the Rabbitohs at the end of the season. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Rabbitoh Burgess’ NRL exit confirmed

29th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Suspended prop George Burgess has played his final NRL regular season for South Sydney after signing a three-year deal with English side Wigan Warriors.

Five-time Super League champions Wigan announced the 27-year-old England international front-rower will join them for the 2020 season.

Burgess is serving a nine-match ban after being found guilty of eye-gouging earlier this month but will be available for Souths, if as expected, they make the NRL finals.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

"George is one of the world's best front-rowers," Wigan head coach Adrian Lam said in a club statement.

"He is respected highly by his peers in the NRL and at international level and his experience, leadership and physicality will be of real benefit for us."

Burgess, who has played 147 NRL games since his debut for the Rabbitohs in 2012, has also played 15 Tests for his country.

 

 

George Burgess scored a famous try in South Sydney’s 2014 grand final win victory.
George Burgess scored a famous try in South Sydney’s 2014 grand final win victory.

 

He won the NRL premiership with Souths in 2014, in a team that included his twin brother Tom and older brother Sam.

"Although it's a huge decision to leave the NRL and say goodbye to Souths, I'm excited as to what the future will hold at Wigan Warriors and the Super League," Burgess said.

More Stories

Show More
english super league george burgess nrl south sydney rabbitohs wigan warriors
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    premium_icon Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    Crime The Rocky teenager's body was discovered in a car in Gladstone.

    UPDATE: Offenders on the run after alleged machete attack

    premium_icon UPDATE: Offenders on the run after alleged machete attack

    Crime A man in his 50s received multiple stab wounds

    Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    premium_icon Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    News 'I honestly believe we're winning the competition'

    Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    premium_icon Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    News Rockhampton's core group of Ogilvy, O'Mara and Robateau shine again