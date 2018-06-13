Seibold drops hint on Sutton’s Rabbitohs future

Veteran John Sutton looks like playing on for the Rabbitohs in 2019. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

AS HE prepares to become South Sydney's first player to break the illustrious 300-game NRL milestone, John Sutton has moved closer to re-signing for next season.

Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold says the club wants Sutton to play on in 2019 and it is just a matter of coming to an agreement.

Sutton, 33, indicated last month that he wanted to play on and the deal would appear to hinge on the Rabbitohs' salary cap and finding enough space for one of their most decorated players.

"Sutto's indicated that he'd like to play and we've indicated we'd like to keep him if we can," Seibold said.

"I'll let the management sort that out.

"But both parties are keen for it to happen. We're just going through that process.

"Sutto, if he's not in career-best form he's somewhere near it.

"He's terrific off the field for the club as well, his knowledge of football and his leadership."

Such talk should be a boost for the rejuvenated back-rower as he prepares to run out for his 297th NRL game, against Parramatta at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

The Souths local junior already holds the foundation club's record for most games and barring injury or suspension will become the red and green's first player to reach the 300-match milestone against the Wests Tigers in round 19 next month.

After captaining the club to their drought-breaking premiership win in 2014, he holds a special place in Souths folklore.

As part of the Rabbitohs' in-form left-edge, Sutton has shaken off an indifferent couple of seasons to play some of his best football this year under Seibold.

"I haven't been surprised because his knowledge of the game is outstanding," Seibold said.

"He had a really good preseason. I'm a big believer that what you do on the training paddock transfers to game day.

"Not only on the field, but in the gym. He's had career-best lifts inside the gym. So he's strong, powerful, fit and with the skill level that he's got, he set himself up for a positive season."

