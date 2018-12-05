Menu
Damien Cook . Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Deal done: Rabbitohs lock in star signing

5th Dec 2018 11:34 AM
SOUTH Sydney's big week continues to get bigger, with the Rabbitohs fighting off rival NRL clubs to re-sign Damien Cook on a bumper five-year contract.

The Kangaroos and NSW hooker has been the hottest commodity on the open market and new South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett wasted no time making the re-signing of Damien Cook his priority.

That's paid immediate dividends, with Cook on Wednesday penning a five-year contract extension worth more than $4 million.

"Absolutely," Bennett said on Tuesday when asked if Cook's signature was a priority.

"That's why I rang him for a couple of months ago. It's high on our priority list. The club's been working hard on that so we're optimistic he'll stay with us.

"We all want him to stay here so that's up to him and his management now.

"He's certainly a valued player here and the guys love playing with him. They've all got great wraps on him."

anthony seibold broncos damien cook nrl rabbitohs rugby league wayne bennett
