Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Inglis has admitted to struggles with alcohol in the past.
Greg Inglis has admitted to struggles with alcohol in the past.
Rugby League

Inglis: ‘I shouldn’t turn to the bottle for the answer’

by Staff writers
21st Mar 2019 9:00 AM

Rabbitohs skipper Greg Inglis has admitted to using alcohol as a crutch to helping him fight his mental demons in the past.

However the Maroons and Kangaroos star believes he has put those days behind him and no longer thinks that alcohol is the answer to his problems.

"I shouldn't turn to the bottle for the answer," Inglis told League Life.

"Without a doubt I have used alcohol to fight my problems in the past.

"I had a chat with Wayne (Bennett) a couple of months ago about it.

"People forget that I train nine to 10 months of the year and I only get a certain amount of time off.

"But in saying that in that time I have surgeries that I have to get fixed up, so there is only so much time that I get off.

"I have to train for the rest of the year for that to happen, but in saying that alcohol shouldn't be the problem."

 

Greg Inglis has sought out advice from his coach Wayne Bennett about his personal demons involving alcohol.
Greg Inglis has sought out advice from his coach Wayne Bennett about his personal demons involving alcohol.

 

Inglis admits he went to his new coach Wayne Bennett, who is famously a teetotaller for guidance on his drinking earlier this season, but knows the decision is ultimately up to him.

"The problem lies with me and solely with me and I put my hand up and I shouldn't turn to the bottle for the answer," Inglis said.

"I don't think anybody should and going through my mental issues, I am very determined the way I play football, but at the end of the day it is up to the individual.

"I made that decision and I had a chat to Wayne about it and Wayne put me onto someone else, who put me on a really good path."

 

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

More Stories

Show More
alchohol greg inglis nrl rabbitohs south sydney
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    premium_icon State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    News Adani’s Carmichael coal mine is set to clear its last federal hurdle within weeks, leaving the State Government the only impediment to the project going ahead.

    The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    premium_icon The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    Politics How a slog up a hill convinced a federal minister to fund a carpark

    Here's your chance to win $1000 worth of fuel

    Here's your chance to win $1000 worth of fuel

    News Get ready to fill'er up!

    • 21st Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Schools learn the importance of anti-bullying and violence

    premium_icon Schools learn the importance of anti-bullying and violence

    Parenting 'It's important we build emotionally resilient young people'