Two people haved died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival. Picture: Supplied
Two dead at Queensland music festival

by Greg Stolz
22nd Apr 2019 11:23 AM
TWO revellers are believed to have died at a music festival on the Southern Downs.

The two deceased, whose genders have not yet been confirmed, were found in a tent at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival at Cherrabah Resort In Elbow Valley.

Emergency services are on the scene.

The Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival is described on its website as "tribal Easter festival" and "a place of Freedom, Love & Dance Music".

"Come and camp in a beautiful natural environment and form a community of like-minded souls …," it says.

