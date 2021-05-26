Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NZ suspends travel bubble with Victoria over outbreak concerns
Health

Race against time as outbreak soars

by Anthony Piovesan
26th May 2021 8:01 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

Victorians have been warned about future Covid restrictions after the state posted six new local infections.

Acting Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday morning the next 24 hours would be crucial and authorities “cannot rule out taking further action”.

“The next 24 hours will be critical,” he told reporters.

“We are not going to foreshadow what those changes may or may not be.

“It will be dependent on what happens over the next 24 hours and advice from the public health team.”

Mr Merlino said all 15 cases in the northern suburbs cluster were linked and could be traced back to the hotel breach in South Australia, which was a “good thing”.

But he said: “We are concerned about the number and kind of exposure sites”.

Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino says the next 24 hours will be crucial. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino says the next 24 hours will be crucial. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Officials have identified 301 close contacts of the northern suburbs cluster and so far 80 of those people have tested negative.

Mr Merlino also said they had “just become aware” of an extra local case, meaning the state posted six new infections on Wednesday.

The city is on edge after several local cases of coronavirus were detected this week, prompting warnings to people who visited a football game at the MCG.

Victorian health authorities sent out a late-night update warning tens of thousands of fans they could have been infected.

The case was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (the Punt Rd end of the stand).

The next 24 hours have been described as critical. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
The next 24 hours have been described as critical. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Victoria Health said people seated in Zone 4, Level 1 – those with a bay between M1 & M16 on their match ticket – would be contacted directly with advice to get tested & isolate until negative. You can view the map in full here.

There were fears the virus could have spread to the area around the regional city of Bendigo as well.

A person that later tested positive to coronavirus visited a hairdresser there at the weekend.

Anyone who was at the hair salon Bendigo Hairfolk on 33 Williamson Street on May 22, between 9.40am and 10.10am, should get tested and isolate until receiving a negative result.

Bendigo is located 160km northwest of Melbourne, a drive of about two hours.

There was also an alert for the nearby town of Axedale, where a person who later tested positive attended a lunchtime function at a local tavern.

Originally published as Race against time as outbreak soars

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New juice store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

        Premium Content New juice store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

        Business The store is expected to employ up to five staff and will join a list of new businesses including Oscar Wylee, Athlete’s Foot, Time Zone and TK Maxx.

        • 26th May 2021 10:03 AM
        Smoke warning upgraded for hazard reduction burns

        Premium Content Smoke warning upgraded for hazard reduction burns

        Environment QFES crews are on scene at Mount Archer monitoring the burns.

        • 26th May 2021 9:45 AM
        Stolen vehicle found crashed after allegedly evading police

        Premium Content Stolen vehicle found crashed after allegedly evading police

        Crime The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a residence in Park Avenue early Tuesday...

        Cyclist struck by car at Cap Coast roundabout

        Premium Content Cyclist struck by car at Cap Coast roundabout

        Breaking The cyclist was transported to hospital with multiple injuries.