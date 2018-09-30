Race for $1000 first prize lights up Rocky Speedway

Nathan Barbeler hits top gear as he races to victory in the Streeties 1000 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sturday night.

Nathan Barbeler hits top gear as he races to victory in the Streeties 1000 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sturday night.

SPEEDWAY: Nathan Barbeler raced away with the $1000 first prize in the blue ribbon event at the Rockhampton Speedway on Saturday night.

The Kingaroy driver took the honours in the Streeties 1000, beating home Kane Heidke and Brandon Hough.

A total of 55 cars took to the Rockhampton Showgrounds track for the first meeting of the 2018/2019 season.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Randall Voois said the big crowd was treated to some fantastic racing.

"The Streeties 1000 was a very good race and the production sedans put on some seriously good racing too,” he said.

"There were a few lead changes in the main event and it wasn't until 10 laps in that Nathan got into the lead.”

Kevin Young won the production sedans, Cody Simmons the AMCA Nationals and Bob McCosker the super sedans.

Lee Briskey, Anthony Ohl and DJ Lennon made it a Rockhampton trifecta in the super stockers and Mason Cameron won the hotly contested junior sedans.

Voois said attention would now turn to the Super Stockers 20/20 on Saturday, October 20.