Race for border amid COVID crackdown

Border passes have been reintroduced and hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders are being urged to get tested for coronavirus as an unfolding COVID-19 crisis threatens to wreck Christmas.

The Palaszczuk government introduced tough new restrictions on Saturday amid revelations 11 people linked to the worsening Sydney outbreak are now in Queensland.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath also urged people living on the Gold Coast, Townsville, north Cairns and Cleveland to get tested after sewage sampling revealed traces of the deadly disease.

As fears grew of a second wave hitting Queensland in the lead-up to Christmas, international flight crews were ordered into government-run hotel quarantine and Gold Coast police began a border blitz on NSW vehicles.

Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D’ath and Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young. Picture: David Clark.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday ordered a five-day lockdown of the Northern Beaches after 23 new cases linked to the cluster.

Ms Berejiklian said she expected the cases to continue to increase and urged wider Sydney to "abandon non-essential activities".

In response, the Palaszczuk government reintroduced border passes for anyone from NSW and warned Queenslanders against venturing south of the Tweed River.

Ms D'Ath said checkpoints were not being reinstalled at this stage in a move welcomed by the COVID-battered tourism industry.

But she said anyone travelling to Queensland from NSW would need a border pass from 1am today and Sydney and NSW Central Coast residents were also being urged to have a COVID test.

Border declaration passes were only scrapped on December 1 when the state line reopened but have now been reintroduced, including for Queenslanders returning from NSW.

She said Sydney Northern Beaches residents would be banned from entering Queensland unless granted an exemption, which will require them to go into hotel quarantine.

Queenslanders returning from the declared COVID hotspot will also have to go into quarantine.

"The message is very clear; if you're from the Northern Beaches … do not travel to Queensland," Ms D'Ath said.

"All people coming from NSW from 1am tomorrow (Sunday) will need a border pass declaration. This is about making sure we keep all Queenslanders safe while people travel around for the Christmas holidays."

Yesterday full flights from Sydney arrived in Brisbane, with many relieved to escape Sydney for a quiet Christmas.

Suzy Reis and her child Zaidan were all smiles to land in Queensland, while Sally Wooding made it back to spend Christmas with her terminally ill father.

Ms D'Ath also warned Queenslanders not to travel to NSW, warning they "may find themselves stuck" if the border was slammed shut.

"We're keeping a very close watch on other areas of NSW, particularly Greater Sydney and the (central) coastal area, to see what happens there," she said.

Ms D'Ath said 11 people linked who had close contact with positive COVID cases had been traced by Queensland Health, tested and gone into self-quarantine.

She said 3640 passengers from Sydney had been screened after arriving in Queensland in the past two days, with 174 identified as from the Northern Beaches and now in quarantine.

Suzy Reis with her son Zaidan after landing in Brisbane. Picture: Richard Gosling

"I want to acknowledge all of the people who have gone into self-quarantine or hotel quarantine in the last few days," she said. "We know this is a special time to spend with family. We know that everyone who has gone into quarantine over the last two days, at our request, are going to miss time with family on Christmas Day. We want to thank you for what you are doing. Because by you complying with your quarantine, you are helping keep five million Queenslanders safe."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said international flight crews would be placed in government-run hotel quarantine from this week because of rising cases of COVID among staff.

She said crews would also be asked to have a COVID test every seven days.

Worried Gold Coasters rushed to get tests yesterday after the discovery of the virus in the city's sewerage system.

"I'm worried, but I think if we do the right thing, we should be fine," Robina's Simon Lee said as he waited for a test at the Gold Coast University Hospital clinic.

Ms D'Ath called on residents in affected areas to get tested "just so we can be assured that there aren't active cases in our community".

Queensland police on patrol at Brisbane airport following a resurgence in COVID restrictions. Picture: Richard Gosling

Gold Coast police have begun pulling over NSW-registered cars at the border.

Officers are using number plate recognition technology to intercept vehicles suspected of having come from the now-declared hotspot.

"Anyone entering from the northern beaches local government area will be turned around at the border," Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

Supt Wheeler said the interceptions were the only way of keeping people from the hotspot out of Queensland without a hard border closure.

Originally published as Race for border amid COVID crackdown