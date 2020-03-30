Race for Livingstone mayor, councillors remains tight

Nigel Hutton is one of 15 eager candidates for Livingstone Shire Council waiting to hear the results

Nigel Hutton is one of 15 eager candidates for Livingstone Shire Council waiting to hear the results

LIVINGSTONE Shire elections have been a close battle for the 15 council candidates and a frustrating wait continues to find out which six candidates will be named as the area’s councillors for the next four years.

At close of business Monday evening, the Queensland Electoral Commission website had still not updated the running tally causing some confusion in the community.

The website was eventually updated, just after 6pm.

Returning Officer Heather Graham said the count for Sunday and Monday had Pat Eastwood sitting in the lead with 9494 votes, Glenda Mather at 8861, Adam Belot at 8654, Nigel Hutton at 7946, Andrea Friend at 7343 and Tanya Lynch at 7287.

The winning candidates will not be announced until final counting is complete.

As at Monday evening, 56.24 per cent of the votes had been counted.

Ms Graham said the team would continue the count on Tuesday.

Cr Hutton said while the wait to find out the names of the new Livingstone team members was a little frustrating, he was sure the Electoral Commission team was doing all it could.

“This was an extremely difficult campaign for all candidates particularly in the last few weeks with the concern about COVID-19 and then social distancing restrictions being put in place,” Cr Hutton said.

“In normal circumstances candidates and their representatives would be at the various polling booths and at pre-poll to answer questions and meet voters.

“Not having the ability to do so made it difficult in many ways.

“I must commend all ­candidates for their efforts to be selected as the six ­candidates that will be the voice of the community in Livingstone Shire for the next four years whoever they may be.

“Thank you to all the people who found a way to have their say and vote at this elections through, postal, telephone voting, pre-poll and the March 28 election day booths.”

Meanwhile, the race for Livingstone mayor remains close, with Andy Ireland holding a 873 vote lead over Bill Ludwig with 8631 votes to Mr Ludwig’s 7758.

Lynelle Burns had accumulated 2364 votes.

The Queensland Electoral Commission website showed 73.11 per cent of the vote had been counted by 5.45pm Monday, with preferential and postal votes yet to be counted.