Race meet shapes as memorable one for trainer

TRACK RECORD: Trainer Adrian Coome is represented in every race at today’s meeting at Callaghan Park. Picture Matthew Elkerton

TRACK RECORD: Trainer Adrian Coome is represented in every race at today’s meeting at Callaghan Park. Picture Matthew Elkerton

HORSE RACING: A mammoth 10-race TAB “spectator free” program at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse faces stay-at-home punters today which on first impression is quite daunting.

However, factor in jockey Brad Pengelly and the exercise of backing winners looks far more feasible.

Finding race winners is an analytical exercise involving many variables but one of the most reliable guides has long been the theory of backing “in-form” jockeys.

To say that Pengelly is “in form” is an understatement.

Considerer his impressive statistics.

Pengelly has ridden 14 winners from the 30 rides he has had at the last four race meetings he has ridden at including the Gold Coast on March 28.

Three winners at the Gold Coast; five at Mackay three days later; two at Rocky on April 7 and four there again last Tuesday.

This gives Pengelly the enviable winning strike rate of 46.66% for that period so it’s logical punters will be willing his mounts home today at Callaghan Park.

Brad has eight rides – Isis Brumby (Race 2 -TAB 1); Frankie Dreamin’ (R 3- TAB 7); Flying Blonde (R 5 – TAB 4); Sequalo’s Spirit (R 6 – TAB 7); Parisian Tycoon (R 7 – TAB 1); Cavellton (R 8 – TAB 6); Raiden (R 9 – TAB 2) and Raise An Army (R 10 – TAB 1).

Deciphering a jockey’s best rides on a program is fraught with danger as by quirk quite often the mounts set aside on the criteria of unimpressive form seem to become more motivated by the in-form jockey’s assertion.

In-form jockey Brad Pengelly has eight rides in Rockhampton today Picture credit: Greg Irvine, Magic Millions.

On that basis whereby forewarned id forearmed, on form it would be difficult to see Frankie Dreamin’ and Sequalo’s Spirit winning and likewise to a lesser degree Cavellton.

The latter has an annoying habit of being slow to jump but should he decide to jump on terms today in the Class 6 Plate (1300m), Cavellton has the ability to figure in the placings at some reasonable odds.

Without doubt Pengelly’s other rides – Isis Brumby; Flying Blonde; Parisian Tycoon; Raiden and Raise an Army all can win in what do look widely open races.

If Pengelly is to have another day of multiple winners so too will trainer Adrian Coome as the pair combine with Flying Blonde; Parisian Tycoon; Raiden and Raise An Army.

However, Coome with 31 horses in training has much more in his racing armoury this afternoon than Brad Pengelly as he will start a record (for a resident trainer) 16 horses on the program and is represented in every race.

Coome’s other strong winning prospects are Pulcheria (R 2 – Tab 7); Jomera (R 3 – TAB 12); Elegant Zous (R 7 – TAB 4) and Sir Harry (R 10 -TAB 4) all to be ridden by newly arrived jockey Beau-Dene Appo.

However, it doesn’t stop there for Coome on what will be a memorable race day one way or the other.

He teams with another very much in-form jockey Elly Smith through Poetic Heart (R 4 – TAB 3) with that horse looking as one of the best bets of the day.

Smith also will ride Coome’s Quidni (R 6 -TAB 2) and that horse has a wonderful winning chance in its race, the Class 3 Plate (1100m) as well as Golden Features (R 1 – TAB 10).

As the former long running television advertisement went – “but wait there’s more”!

Coome has Mackay jockey Martin Haley riding Amoren (R 2 -TAB 3) as well as Hezhome (R 8 – TAB 11) and both of them are winning chances especially the latter.

Then of course it would be remiss not to include the Coome trained Alsaurusfirst (R 5 -TAB 1) to be ridden by Tasha Chamber.

I don’t know about you but I am exhausted writing about Adrian Coome’s horses racing today and I can only imagine how he will feel after working with his “TEAM 16”.

For certain all eyes will be on Adrian Coome and Brad Pengelly as stay-at- home race watchers count up the tally – well let’s hope there is a winning tally!