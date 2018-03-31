Race special at Ferguson Park

The Gladstone Cup 2017 at Ferguson Park. Winner Heroism lead from the start. Jockey Les Tilley, Rockhampton Trainer Jared Wehlow

The Gladstone Cup 2017 at Ferguson Park. Winner Heroism lead from the start. Jockey Les Tilley, Rockhampton Trainer Jared Wehlow Mike Richards GLA120817GCUP

WITH a virtual flotilla of activities taking place in the Harbour City of Gladstone this weekend, it comes as no surprise that the Gladstone Turf Club will play its part with a five-race card at Ferguson Park today.

No doubt the 70th annual Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race will be the focus of attention today during the 56th Annual Gladstone Harbour Festival but a big crowd is predicted at Ferguson Park racecourse.

Racing gets underway locally at 1.15pm but naturally gates will open much earlier for racegoers to bet trackside with the strong array of bookmakers betting on the earlier metropolitan races.

As has become the norm for Gladstone racing, horses are coming into town after travelling long journeys from faraway centres.

Such as Miles from where trainer Bevan Johnson will start three horses this afternoon and all are well performed and expected to either win or go very close to doing so.

As would be expected, Johnson is not making the 429 kilometres for just under five hours trip for the fun of it, so his starters Christmas Cheer; Fab's Cowboy and Yeezy should be greatly respected.

The trio will be ridden by Johnson's promising young apprentice jockey Adin Thompson who in just a few months of race riding has notched seven wins.

Three of those successes were on his favourite horses Fab's Cowboy at Roma (2) and Miles.

Fab's Cowboy will be shooting for four consecutive wins when he lines-up in today's SATURDAY feature race the Greg McCann Memorial Open Plate (1194m) at 3.30pm.

With an enviable record of 20 wins from his 45 starts career, Fab's Cowboy should be ideally suited by the distance of the race as his recent wins have been over 1000 and 1200 metres.

Even more importantly, Fab's Cowboy handles the sand circuit at Ferguson Park where he has started twice for two wins over this race's distance of 1200 metres.

Stablemate Christmas Cheer also looks well placed earlier during the program in the BM 0-60 Handicap (1000M).

A last start winner at Roma on March 17, Christmas Cheer is a son of Conatus a breed of thoroughbred that has excelled in the past on the tricky Gladstone track.

Johnson's third starter this afternoon is the well performed Yeezy which is on trial at the distance of 1517 metres of the BM 55 Handicap.

There are no concerns about Yeezy handling Ferguson Park as he won there over 1194 metres on an earlier visit in February.

It is just a matter of him running out the distance - which he should for him to win.

Young Thompson also has another strong winning prospect in the John Manzelmann Mackay trained Rocket On Ginger in the opening race the Maiden Plate (850m).

Country racing will also be conducted today at Emerald and Alpha.