Racegoers set for Cup day at Rockhampton Jockey Club

BIG EVENT: Nicole Vuille on Catch a Glimpse winning race one at Callaghan Park at a previous Melbourne Cup Day. Chris Ison ROK031115crace2

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton Jockey Club is expecting a "comfortable” crowd to be on course at Callaghan Park this afternoon for the Ray White Rockhampton Melbourne Cup Day races.

Once the hub of activities for racegoers and locals wanting to soak up the Melbourne Cup atmosphere on a racecourse, these days Callaghan Park is in competition with a sortie of Cup Day functions at licensed clubs and other venues.

However, with 13 other Queensland racecourses hosting a Melbourne Cup race program today, the tracks have bookmakers operating which in itself is an occupation under siege.

So be assured hundreds of staunch racegoers and their "once a year” counterparts will be well catered for at Callaghan Park where luncheons and venues are booked out.

"We are expecting a good crowd for the races. There are plenty of shaded spots in and around the racecourse for racegoers to be comfortably placed,” RJC CEO Tony Fenlon said.

Brisbane jockeys Shane Shield, Matthew Gray and David Hayes have bolstered the ranks in the jockeying department.

The experienced Shield will have a hectic day because he has a full book of five rides at Gladstone this morning before doing similar at Callaghan Park this afternoon.

Shield, on the comeback trail, has ridden seven winners from under 40 rides so far this season and was seen at his best winning on the Jared Wehlow-trained Rosinca at Keppel Park, Yeppoon, last Saturday.

This afternoon he and local trainer Tom Button have genuine chances of a winning treble per medium of Scottish Lad (Race 1), Little Hunter (R-2) and Mystic Forces (R-6).

"I am more than happy to jump on a plane to take rides at Rockhampton and the country meetings in Central Queensland on a Saturday,” the obliging Shield said.

Speaking of in-form jockeys the ultra-talented Dale Evans seems to have struck form again as his winning ride on the Bevan Johnson Miles-trained Artie's Shore in last Saturday's Yeppoon Newmarket (1400m) was a gem

Raced by an enthusiastic syndicate of owners from in the main around Middlemount, the win assured Artie's Shore a start in the $70,000 Country Cups Final (1600m) at Doomben on December 1.

Spokesperson for the owners, "Nugget” Turnbull was delighted by the win of Artie's Shore, a six-time Warrnambool winner in Victoria.

"I told the syndicate Artie would win one of these Country Cup Challenge Series Heats and we would make it to Doomben. He's delivered and so have I,” Turnbull gestured at Keppel Park.

Evans was unlucky not to land a winning double at Keppel Park as the Adrian Coome trained Attique was an eye-catching albeit most unlucky third in the QTIS 3YO Maiden (1100m).

Attique featured prominently in the Yeppoon race day stewards' report and looks a near future Callaghan Park winner if connections can source a suitable race.

Dale Evans has already been booked for the Artie's Shore ride at Doomben.

At Callaghan Park this afternoon he has several live chances including the Phillip Burke pair of Trust Issues (Race 1) and Zatorio (R5) as well as Adrian Coome's That's Anna (R3) and Craig Russel's That's Her I Think (R4).

Racing returns to Callaghan Park on Friday for a seven-race TAB card showcased by the divisions of the Breeders 2YO Plate (1050m) which kicks off the 2YO racing season in Central Queensland.

The John Wigginton-trained Better Than Ready filly Better Reflection will start a short-priced favourite for the fillies division on the strength of brilliant trials at Callaghan Park.

The $19,000 Open Handicap (1050m) on Friday's card features the return of the Clint Garland-trained Brisbane winner Gypsy Secret who ran a slashing trial last week at Callaghan Park.

Other entries include Rockhampton Cup winner Mamselle Corday and stablemate Paradis Imperial along with the classy Casino Thoughts and the old marvels in Court Clown and Princely, who are both racing in dynamic form thereby belying their age.