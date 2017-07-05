Rachel Antonio: Bowen tip to be dug up in homicide case

FORENSIC officers from Brisbane will tomorrow examine the Bowen dump in relation to the disappearance and suspected homicide of 16-year-old Rachel Antonio.

Detective Inspector Nikki Colfs said 10 officers would be involved in the one-day exploratory examination of the tip which is designed to determine the level of refuse when Rachel disappeared.

"We will endeavour to undertake a scientific evaluation of the refuse and the environmental conditions that were present in 1998," Detective Inspector Nikki Colfs said.

Police have not received any new information specifically relating to the possible location of Rachel Antonio.

Heavy machinery will be used to access refuse layers down to 1998 levels as part of the evaluation.

In May 2016, a coronial inquest was held into Rachel's disappearance and suspected homicide.

Rachel was last seen around 6.45pm on April 25, 1998 walking along Queens Beach Esplanade, Bowen.

"The Antonio family deserve to know what happened to Rachel, and the Queensland Police Service remains committed to finding her," Detective Inspector Colfs said.

A $250,000 reward for information which leads to the recovery of Rachel's remains has been offered. Information is available at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/EventsandAlerts/rewards/a/Documents/antonio.pdf

Police continue to appeal for public assistance and urge anyone who may have any information which could assist them with their investigations to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.