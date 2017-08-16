Racial attack turns Rocky CBD family picnic into terrifying nightmare

The new pier structure on the Rockhampton riverbank.

A ROCKHAMPTON woman's riverbank picnic with her elderly parents turned into a nightmare after a racially-motivated verbal attack.

Maxine Stevens said she was outraged and disgusted after her 88-year-old mum and dad were forced to leave the CBD area after being left shaken by a torrent of abuse from two indigenous men.

Ms Stevens said one man "yahhed” into her mother's face, while the other told his mate not to worry because "these white c*#ts will be dead soon and there will be two less white c*#ts in our land”.

The incident occurred on Monday about 10.15am near Denham St, an area that authorities have poured more than $30m into in an effort to develop the riverbank and make more attractive to people.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said council was well aware of the problems.

"We're working with police and we're actively driving more people into that area because we know the more people you have in a space the less anti-social behaviour there is,” Cr Strelow said.

"It's incredibly disappointing to hear this and I sincerely hope that it was reported to the proper authorities at the time.

"I'm not going to say public safety is solely a police issue because it is a whole-of-community one and we all have a role to play in ensuring our residents' safety.”

Maxine said others had told her they didn't feel safe in the area and stayed away because of this "element”.

"Lady Mayor, you spend millions of ratepayers money on the river bank and no one is safe,” she said.

"Please don't tell us this isn't happening more often than not.”

She said Monday's incident happened about 10 minutes after they arrived, armed with salad rolls, for a picnic in the area.

"We were accosted by an Aboriginal man who 'yahhed' into my mother's face,” Maxine said.

"My mum, being very frightened, told him to 'POQ'.

"I was scared about how I was going to protect them, if he lashed out at them.

"The younger (approximately 35-40 year old) companion called him away, because I said 'please, just leave us alone'.

"I thought the younger man had some common sense about him, but then he started to yell abuse at my parents.

"Don't worry, these white c*#ts will be dead soon, and there will be two less white c*#ts in our land.”