Racing car driver’s hilarious fail

Slow-motion smash unfolds in Germany's largest motor race.

Blinded by a bonnet covering his windscreen, race driver Rudi Adams tiptoed around Germany's treacherous Nurburgring circuit.

The amateur racer did an admirable if ill-advised job of piloting his BMW M4 around a circuit known as the green hell while competitors flew past at speeds approaching 300km/h during a world-famous 24-hour race.

Zig-zagging from one side of the track to the other, Adams earned the ire of commentators who could scarcely believe what they were seeing.

"Rudi Adams is a danger to everybody but especially himself," they said.

"He drives straight into the pit wall because he couldn't see where he was going, and now the car is jammed in the barriers."

Rudi Adams was driving blind while competitors hit speeds of close to 300km/h.

Adams' valiant effort comically stopped short at the entry to the relative safety of pit lane as his mechanics watched on through tears of laughter.

His team repaired the BMW and sent it back out to complete an eventful race.

There was a mixture of shock and laughter as the crew watched the accident unfold.

Porsche dominated the majority of the contest, starting from pole position and leading until organisers hit the front-running 911 with a 5m30sec penalty for speeding during track repairs with a couple of hours to go.

Australia's Matt Campbell raced to second place in another Porsche, but fell from contention when a punctured tyre damaged his car.

Audi won the race ahead of Porsche and Mercedes entries.