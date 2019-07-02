RACING: Entries pour in for Winter Racing Carnival

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Tony Fenlon from the Rockhampton Jockey Club at Callaghan Park is happy with the flood of entries.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Tony Fenlon from the Rockhampton Jockey Club at Callaghan Park is happy with the flood of entries. Chris Ison ROK040517craces2

HORSE RACING: AS EXPECTED, nominations have flooded in for the two feature days of the Rockhampton Winter Racing Carnival at Callaghan Park on Friday and Saturday.

In total, 264 entries were received for the 16 TAB races set to be contested.

Topping the charts was the nominations for Friday's $100,000 XXXX Gold Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) with this city's feature sprint receiving 23 nominations.

More impressive, judging by the standard of entries, is the list for the $150,000 Woollam Constructions Rockhampton Cup (1600m), which drew 21 nominations on Saturday.

Some 14 of the Cup entries are from southeast Queensland.

Toowoomba trainer Steve Tregea, a loyal supporter of the Rockhampton Carnival, has top-ended the Cup entries with his classy team of Niccanova, Bergerac and Prioritise.

Leading Brisbane trainer Tony Golan, who has entered 14 horses over the two days, will rely on his single Rocky Cup entry in Silvera.

The high-profile Anderson Heathcote Racing has Cool Chap entered for the Cup which offers $87,000 as the winner's purse.

Interstate entries have come from Cranbourne trainer Richard Laming with his Victorian pair of Mitrust and MrMonaco.

The Laming stable prepared an interstate winning double last Saturday when He Ekscels won at Rosehill, Sydney and Hard Press did likewise at Morphettville in Adelaide.

The Laming name is well-known in Rockhampton racing circles as Richard's father Bevan won the 1987 Rocky Cup with Firetint.

Tamworth (NSW)-owned miler Unbiased, enjoying a winter stay-over with local trainer Jared Wehlow, is also among the Cup entries.

Rockhampton's hopes of winning the Cup again this year rest with last year's winner Mamselle Corday and five other locals.

These are Astoria (Tom Button), Lota Creek Gold (Kevin Hansen), Poetic Heart and Scrabble (Adrian Coome) and Spring Creek (Jim O'Shea).

The two highest-rated Newmarket hopefuls are Darryl Hansen's Sunshine Coaster Monsieur Gustavo and Steve Tregea's Niccanova who are both BM 100-rated horses.

Tony Gollan's entries are Natch (NZ) and Snitch.

Callaghan Park trainer John Wigginton has taken over the training of recent Eagle Farm Battle Of The Bush winner Hanover Square and he is a Newmarket nomination.

RJC CEO Tony Fenlon said entries for Friday's Newmarket Day exceeded expectations.

"It is shaping up as two great days of racing,” Fenlon said.

An industry stakeholders complimentary breakfast will take place at Callaghan Park early this morning when many of the big guns entered for the Carnival will gallop on the grass track.

Weights for both Friday's and Saturday's Rockhampton meetings will be declared today.