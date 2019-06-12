Racing fashion judge shares what she looks for in winners

STYLISH LADY: Dale Olsson will be judging the Fashions on the Field at the Girls Grammar races on Saturday.

STYLISH LADY: Dale Olsson will be judging the Fashions on the Field at the Girls Grammar races on Saturday. Contributed

BRISBANE style queen Dale Olsson is returning to Rockhampton this year to judge the Fashions on the Field once again at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School annual race day this Saturday.

Ms Olsson has long been a member of Brisbane's fashion community as the owner of the iconic millinery boutique The Hat Box, which supplied original headwear to stylish racegoers all over Australia.

Quite a few of those clients were Rockhampton residents and over the years she forged strong friendships with them.

"I always love coming to Rocky and catching up with all of the lovely ladies I have met from there over the years,” she said.

Racing fashion is a particular interest of hers and she has won many Fashions on the Field competitions throughout Australia over the years, however nowadays she prefers to judge rather than enter.

Ms Olsson is a member of the Brisbane Racing Club's fashion committee which organises the fashion events throughout the Winter Racing Carnival and she judged the competition on Doomben Cup Day.

She has been included in the Sunday Mail's Queensland's Most Stylish People list and currently writes feature articles for Ladies in Racing magazine.

READ HERE: WOW: Spectators dressed to thrill at Rocky's Pop Up Polo

READ HERE: Big prizes on offer for Fashion on the Field winners

GALLERY: St Brendan's College Formal 2019

So what is she looking for in a fashion winner?

"The winner on the day will be someone who is dressed appropriately for the season of winter,” she said.

Even if it is a warm day, entrants need to have a nod to the season, which means no straw hats, which are worn in spring or summer only, rather felt, leather, woollen fabric or lace are preferable.

"It also means no sandals, bare shoulders or mini skirts. I would also like to see an awareness of the latest fashion colours and trends, a smiling and confident personality and good grooming and department,” she said.

"For me, the winner will have something a little bit different, which will make her stand out from the crowd.

"It could be an interesting colour combination or a quirky accessory, some little thing which will give a wow factor.

"I love country racing and I can't wait to see what the stylish ladies of Rockhampton will be wearing on the day.

"I'm always impressed by the high standard of fashion displayed and I'm sure the gentlemen will be sartorially splendid as well."