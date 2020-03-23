GALLERY: 86 pics from Rocky motocross race day

RIDING HIGH: Gladstone’s Chris Butler finished with two second placings at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s race day on Sunday. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton Motocross Club's race meeting on Sunday provided a welcome escape for Gladstone businessman Chris Butler.

Butler owns Butler Fabrication, which is working on the East Shores Precinct, Gladstone's multi-million foreshore redevelopment.

He said it was full steam ahead for his business but the prospect of a national shut-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic was weighing on his mind.

"My fear is if they shut the county down, I've got 15 employees so that's $25,000-odd a week in wages I've got to come up with while I'm not working myself," he said.

"Motocross is my out from all that, it's my break.

"I've been racing for about 10 years.

"I grew up on a farm so we rode bikes there all the time. I just got into motocross and started racing with my cousins and brothers and we've done it ever since."

Butler is a regular at Rockhampton events and had no hesitation about attending on Sunday.

The event attracted more than 100 riders from Townsville to the Sunshine Coast, with the club implementing extra precautions around social distancing and personal hygiene.

"I had no worries. It's not a contact sport," Butler said.

"The club has put things in place so it's running a bit differently to how it normally would but they've done a good job.

"I drive here and race at Rocky a fair bit. It's my favourite track and I rate it the best in Central Queensland.

"This meet for me is about consistency and getting bike time and fitness."

Butler finished second in both the clubman open and clubman unlimited classes.

He said he planned to target the Sunshine State Motocross Series next year.

RESULTS

Demo 50s 7-U9 years: Carlson Brady 1, Kaydence Corney 2, Laythen Schneider 3

Auto 50s 7-U9 years: Clayton Walsh 1, Jaxson Mullins 2, Xavier Brady 3

65cc 7-U10 years: Jaxon Downing 1, Clayton Walsh 2, Jaxson Mullins 3

65cc 10-U12 years: Isaac Brady 1, Clayton Pickering 2, Jacob Schirmer 3

85cc 9-U12 years: Jackson Walsh 1, Cooper Downing 2, Jaxon Downing 3

85cc 12-U16 years: Jet Alsop 1, Taylah McCutcheon 2, Caleb Hansen 3

Junior lites: Jackson Camilleri 1, Zac Watson 2, Jet Alsop 3

Clubman lites: David Lockwood 1, Jayden Riley 2, Ben Betts 3

Clubman open: Jordan Green 1, Chris Butler 2, Simon Betts 3

Clubman unlimited: Jordan Green 1, Chris Butler 2, David Lockwood 3

Senior lites: Tyson Baxter 1, Jaydon Purdy 2, Akia Smith 3

Senior open: Matt Murry 1, Kam Watson 2, Tyson Baxter 3

Senior unlimited: Matt Murry 1, Kam Watson 2, Jake Gook 3

Veterans: Jeremy Pickering 1, Craig Cruickshank 2, Brett Donaldson 3

Ladies: Kirra Baxter 1, Emily Bailey 2, Carly Hicks 3