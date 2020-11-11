Menu
A harness racing identity has denied he knew a horse he placed a winning bet on had allegedly been given performance enhancing drugs.
Crime

Racing identity denies placing ‘unfair bet’

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
11th Nov 2020 2:39 PM
A Queensland harness racing identity has denied he knew a horse he placed a winning bet on had allegedly been given performance enhancing drugs.

Stuart Henderson Hunter, 72, of Redcliffe faced Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to using knowledge of match fixing for betting on a horse which won a Globe Derby Park race in South Australia on July 15, 2017.

Mr Hunter is alleged to have backed Holme on the River after being told by a horse owner that the gelding was going to be given a "double bleeder" injection on the day of the race.

Harness racing identity Stuart Henderson Hunter is on trial in the Brisbane District Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Harness racing identity Stuart Henderson Hunter is on trial in the Brisbane District Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Prosecutor Noel Needham said bleeder shots are used to give horses an advantage and Australian Harness Racing rules forbid injections on race day unless an exemption is sought.

"It's the knowledge that's important," Mr Needham said.

"We say he placed a bet on a horse that he understood would be given a performance enhancing substance and thus had an unfair advantage."

The court was not told how much money Mr Hunter allegedly won from the bet, but Mr Needham said "he got good odds and he made money".

During the three-day trial, a detective will be called to give evidence about recorded phone calls between Mr Hunter and the owner of the horse.

The jury will also hear evidence from a South Australian racing steward and a veterinarian about the effects of bleeder shots.

The trial continues before Judge Nicole Kefford.

Originally published as Racing identity denies placing 'unfair bet'

