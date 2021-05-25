Racing industry jobs a win for people with disabilities

People with intellectual disabilities have gained employment opportunities thanks to a newly-formed partnership between the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission and the Endeavour Foundation.

Endeavour Foundation has taken on the role of packing and delivering QRIC’s race day testing kits, as a result of a recent trial of the new process.

On Tuesday QRIC said the success of the trial had led to improved efficiency at the Racing Science Centre, as scientists had more time to carry out the testing process which they were highly trained for.

The race day kits are delivered to about 1800 thoroughbred, harness and greyhound meetings across Queensland each year including Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald.

The test kits include everything necessary for race day swab attendants to collect and store animal samples.

Tina packs the race day test kits. Photo supplied.

QRIC carries out more than 20,000 blood and urine tests each year and the process is an integral part of its integrity functions.

Acting QRIC commissioner Mark Ainsworth said this arrangement was a “win-win” for QRIC and the Endeavour Foundation.

“This partnership between the Commission and Endeavour Foundation has created two days of work for eight workers with a disability each week for the term of the arrangement,” he said.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Endeavour Foundation to create employment opportunities, ensuring people with a disability can thrive and reach their full potential.

“This partnership really demonstrates our commitment to inclusivity and empowering people with a disability.

“By focusing on abilities, we can help create an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to work.”

There are a series of established protocols around the packing and delivery of the test kits, including to eliminate the risk of tampering during the packing and transportation process.

Each kit is inspected upon delivery to ensure the protective sealing is in tact.

