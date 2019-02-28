Menu
Racing ambassadors John and Shannyn Hopkins with Ashley Butler and Hot Chocolate.
Horses

Racing industry prodigies are Jockey Club's 2019 ambassadors

Steph Allen
28th Feb 2019 8:01 PM
RACING industry prodigies, John and Shannyn , have been announced as Rockhampton Jockey Club's 2019 ambassadors.

The Rockhampton siblings are the grandchildren of well-known Rockhampton racing horse trainers and owners, John and Margaret Cooney, who are known for training memorable Rockhampton horses such as Go Garla and Bay Poet.

Their grandparents met on a trip to the Melbourne Cup in 1961.

Involvement in racing has continued throughout their family.

Their mother, Leigh, was involved in putting outfits together, which spawned a love for racing event fashions and in particular, Fashions on the Field.

John, 26, and Shannyn, 20, are well-known faces at Callaghan Park's Fashions on the Field events and over the past couple of years have attended many race days across the state.

"It's an opportunity to put on your best outfit, make friends and enjoy the atmosphere of a great race day,” Shannyn said.

"You don't have to spend a fortune to look good, rather just get involved.”

John encouraged locals to become more involved in this year's racing calendar and head to Callaghan Park to support local events.

"We encourage anyone to give it a go, it's always great to see people getting involved,” he said.

John said he would also like to see more men become involved in the Fashions of the Field events and not leave all the fun to the ladies.

ambassadors cooney fashions of the field rockhampton jockey club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

