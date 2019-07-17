RACING: Local trainer hires top jockey to secure win

LEADING trainer Tom Button has engaged ace Brisbane jockey Matthew McGillvray as he pulls out all stops for Gypsy Toff to claim QTIS glory in Brisbane on Saturday.

Gypsy Toff has been handicapped with 58.5kg in the G.H. Mumm QTIS 3YO Handicap (1000m) at Eagle Farm.

Should the Oaklands Stud-bred Toorak Toff filly be able to win, Gypsy Toff will claim $42,700 plus another $36,750 in QTIS bonus prize money.

Gypsy Toff has already won $204,300 and almost $100,000 of that is QTIS bonus money.

Rockhampton horse trainer Tom Button is leading the Rockhampton Jockey Club's trainer premiership table at the halfway point of the 2014-15 season. horse racing. Photo Guy Williams / Morning Bulletin Guy Williams ROK080115button1

Button knows just how hard it is to win QTIS races in Brisbane given his attempts and subsequent placings there with Gypsy Toff and her stablemate The Tax Accountant.

"They are both knocking on the door down there in these races (QTIS) but gee they are hard races to win there,'' Button said.

"This is the last QTIS race for Gypsy Toff to run in so it is worth the effort.”

Button is hoping that McGillvray, who could win on the proverbial broomstick at the moment, can weave some of his magic on Gypsy Toff.

"Matty is certainly the in-form rider down there at present,” Button said.

By going to Eagle Farm on Saturday Gypsy Toff has made the task just a little easier for Rocky flyer Allround Glory in Saturday's Talbot Heatley Lightning (1000m) at Townsville.

COULDN'T SPLIT THEM: Matthew McGillvray on Jetsonic (white cap) and Sarah Eilbeck on Kodacommand (yellow cap) battle it in the Access Insulation Class 3 Handicap at Corbould Park yesterday afternoon. Grant Peters Trackside Photograp

Gypsy Toff would assuredly have been competitive there with her allotted 55kg whereas Allround Glory is to carry 62.5kg.

It would not surprise if trainer Lyle Wright sought out a claiming apprentice for Allround Glory in the Townsville race.

Wright also has stablemate Four Excel on 54kg in the same race.

In other news from the Button stable last year's Rockhampton Newmarket winner Peacock will now be spelled after unplaced efforts recently at Callaghan Park and Mackay.

However, the Button stable is not short of ammunition for the forthcoming Townsville Racing Carnival.

Tom Button with his horse, Hezachaka, at his new temporary home at the Thangool Race Track. Vanessa Jarrett

Austoria will press ahead for the Townsville Cup and Heartbreak Harry will go for the Cleveland Bay Handicap there.

Heartbreak Harry won a previous Cleveland Bay and Button is happy with the elder statesman's recent unplaced efforts.

"He just needs a good barrier as he has been racing well without much luck from barrier draws,” Button said.

Jockey Justin Stanley brought up Queensland win number 113.5 for the season at the Cairns TAB races yesterday.

Other southeast Queensland fly-in riders Nathan Day, Brad Pengelly and Chris Whiteley also tasted success at the Cairns meeting.