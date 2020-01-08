Racing Qld donates to Fire Appeal

Racing Queensland has made a donation towards the Bush Fire Appeal.

Racing Queensland has made a donation towards the Bush Fire Appeal.

RACING Queensland has joined the generous donors who have donated to the Bush Fire Appeal, with the announcement of a $15,000 donation.

RQ CEO Brendan Parnell made the announcement before the Magic Millions Yearling Sale yesterday.

This came just days after industry representatives, including Thoroughbred Breeders Australia, revealed their support for the fundraiser.

Earlier this week, TBA announced that vendors at this week’s sale would donate $500 for every horse sold, with more than $300,000 expected to be generated.

The Magic Millions and its naming rights sponsor, The Star Gold Coast, will also donate, with fundraising to continue during the Magic Millions Carnival on Saturday.