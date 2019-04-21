RACING: Resilience abounds in Rocky

PROMISING TYPE: Lot 33, a Spill The Beans colt, topped last Sunday's Capricornia Yearling Sale, selling for $51,000. Aquis Farm will retain a share to race him in Rockhampton .

Racing in Queensland is in disarray yet Rockhampton buyers marched down to Magic Millions last month and spent more than $400,000 on yearlings.

Then they turned up at Rockhampton Showgrounds last Sunday and contributed to a record $1.03 million spending spree at the 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sale.

For these people to be investing, and heavily, they must have rocks in their heads, right?

Wrong.

It's called resilience.

Actually, let me correct myself, because it's spelt with a capital R in our neck of the woods here in Central Queensland - Resilience.

The English Oxford Dictionary describes resilience (again I stress that Rockhampton racing folk spell it Resilience) as "the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.”

Well we surely did just that when the bidding started at 11am last Sunday at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

In case you missed it and don't know what I'm talking about, less than 24 hours earlier Rocky's richest race - which also happened to be the biggest prize money race in Queensland last Saturday - had to play second fiddle to a lowly maiden event in country New South Wales.

That's right, national racing broadcaster Sky Racing prioritised a $12,000 maiden plate at Goulburn by scheduling it on their primary and most-watched channel, Sky 1.

Meanwhile, if you were lucky you might have got to watch the $125,000 Capricornia Yearling Sale 2YO Classic at your local pub, club or TAB venue if they had Sky 2 screening but even then you probably didn't get to hear the call of the race.

Some on the couch at home might have been saved by flicking across to "the blue channel” but not everyone has it because it costs extra.

Stiff bickies if you were one of these people and you wanted to watch the 2YO Classic and stiffer if you thought you'd be able to listen to it on the radio. Our race wasn't broadcast on there either.

While the big field was loading into the gates for the 2YO Classic, an irate Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon "seeing blue” was making a phone call to Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell to express his disgust at the situation.

On Monday morning Fenlon was in subsequent discussions with RQ hierarchy in a bid to make sure there wasn't a repeat of the farcical situation next year.

Part of the discussions centred around possibly moving the annual Capricornia Yearling Sale Carnival to later in April.

In fairness to RQ it should be pointed out that it is largely dictated to by the broadcasters when it comes to race times scheduling and broadcasts.

By now Queensland's racing stakeholders are used to being treated like second class citizens when it comes to race broadcasting.

But that doesn't make it right. Nor does it mean that we should stand for it.

Just like the powerful south-east Queensland racing and breeding operation Aquis Farm is not standing for racing's state of affairs in Queensland at present.

Integrity matters in Queensland have reached boiling point and during the week the Aquis operation, a major investor, said it would not race horses in the State.

On the back of that, the boss of the powerful Lindsay Park operation, David Hayes, announced his stable would not bring horses to Queensland in the winter.

It didn't stop there.

President Chris Munce and vice-president Jim Murdoch both resigned from their posts with the Queensland branch of the Australian Trainer Association - both said they would remain on the committee.

Considering all that is going on, it's heartening to see Rockhampton buyers and buyers from all over the state opening their wallets to support our racing and our carnivals.

Perhaps a quote from a famous American author is best used to describe them.

It was Robert Jordan who wrote: "The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived.”

Let's hope the people who invest in our industry remain Resilient.

At Doomben today, Rockhampton trainer Lyle Wright has his stable stars Cyclone Topgirl and Allround Glory engaged.

Racing is back at Callaghan Park on Friday.