Racing sweetheart set for full recovery after surgery

Trainer Kevin Hansen with Sweet Dolly, who has recently undergone surgery. Photo: Tony McMahon.

Rockhampton’s racing darling Sweet Dolly has arrived back at trainer Kevin Hansen’s North Rockhampton stables for a lengthy rehabilitation.

The winner of her only four races, including the $500K The Jewel at her last outing at the Gold Coast in mid-March, Sweet Dolly has undergone surgery on her near fore sesamoid.

Trainer Hansen, on the concern of track rider Shayla Evans, sought vet’s advice after Sweet Dolly did not feel right during training at Callaghan Park a fortnight ago.

Subsequently a problem in a small bone behind the near fore fetlock was detected and the valuable filly (winner of $477,000) was despatched to the Gatton Equine University for surgery.

Back at her stables earlier this week, Hansen said he was advised the operation went well and Sweet Dolly should make a complete racing recovery.

“She has to be boxed (stabled) for six months as part of the rehabilitation process. Naturally she will have daily intervals of exercise sessions but she can’t be let out into a yard or paddock while the healing process is taking place,” Hansen said.

“Don’t worry, she will get first-class care and attention.”

The trainer also reported that a decision had been made this week to retire stable elder, that fine performer Casino Thoughts.

“Unfortunately, the arthritis is setting in and causing concern so it is best that he retires,” Hansen said.

“He has been a mighty horse to the stable and his owners (Rowe-Ireland Racing and partners).”

Kevin Hansen with Casino Thoughts, who has been retired.

Casino Thoughts was purchased by Rockhampton’s Joe Ireland for $15K at the 2014 Magic Millions March Sale.

A son of Casino Prince and the General Nediym mare Saldiym, the now eight-year-old leaves the racetrack behind with 11 wins and 25 placings from 75 starts earning $315,015.

Casino Thoughts “came up” every preparation through the years, winning from a two-year-old through to seven-year-old.

At his last two starts he finished a mighty second to Racecourse Road at the Gold Coast in March and then was third behind Last Chance in the recent Lord Mayor’s Cup at Callaghan Park.

In a joking manner, Hansen quipped: “We (stable) have gone from the penthouse to the chook house in a matter of weeks. To make matters worse, our jockey Justin Stanley is injured and sidelined for months and trackwork rider Toni Hall has also been recently injured. That’s racing I suppose.”

Meanwhile, Master Jamie - that mercurial Rockhampton sprinter - takes on the big boys Trekking and Fasika and Co in the WFA $250K Victory Stakes (1200m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Under the conditions Master Jamie, a last start first-up excellent third in the Ascot Handicap (1000m) at Eagle Farm a fortnight back, is not suited with 58.5kg, the same weight as the higher BM rating stars.

However, one thing Master Jamie does do is try and try he will on Saturday under Taylor Marshall, that’s for sure.

In-form Brisbane jockey Bobby El-lssa, backing up from two winners at Townsville races on Tuesday, has a busy book of rides at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, on Thursday.

Bobby has six rides on the eight-race RJC card including an interesting one for Sunshine Coast trainer Garnett Taylor in Voight (Race 3 -TAB 6).

Garnett Taylor rarely makes the trip north to Callaghan Park without a winner and he will also be represented by Spirit Esprit (R 2 -TAB 3-Matthew McGillivray) and Bold Assassin (R5 – TAB 4 – Ryan Wiggins).

Punters should treat Taylor’s trio with the utmost of respect.

Racing starts on Thursday at 12.20pm, with 80 horses declared to run and 21 individual jockeys chasing the spoils.