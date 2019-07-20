RACING: TAB mid-week races starting this week

THE Yeppoon Turf Club could not have wished for a better introduction to TAB midweek racing after next Tuesday's opening stanza at Keppel Park was extended to eight races.

Even more satisfying for the YTC officials is that all but one of the eight races has surplus runners to warrant full each-way betting. That has come about from 91 horses being declared runners on Tuesday which would have to constitute a record for Keppel Park.

"Look, we as a club could not be happier. Racing Queensland allocated this date for us for a TAB meeting and it is very gratifying that we have been able to come up with the goods re field sizes to reward RQ's faith in us”, YTC president Gary Hall said.

Hall was also lavish in his praise for others who had played pivotal roles leading up to Tuesday.

"We cannot thank enough all those involved with the Capricorn Correctional Centre's Work Program who have put in a big effort in assisting with projects at Keppel Park racecourse recently. Their efforts are most appreciated.

"Also the owners and trainers who have rewarded us with the vital component of horses racing here next Tuesday. A big thank you and best of luck,” Hall said.

He said the course proper had a lush grass cover but it had lost its vibrant green tinge because of extremely cold nights and mornings in the past few days.

"We can't control that but it will still race well,” he said.

The riding ranks at Keppel Park will include the top echelon of fly-in jockeys, including Justin Stanley, Chris Whiteley, Nathan Thomas as well as apprentices Michael Murphy, Hannah English and Zoe White.

The latter resumed riding at Gatton races earlier this week.

Rockhampton trainer Peter Fleming, who sustained a serious leg injury last week, will start Ziggy Rocks at Keppel Park.

Ellie Smith has been engaged to ride the Jim O'Shea-trained Barachiel in Thursday's $100,000 Cleveland Bay Handicap (1300m) in Townsville.

Other Rocky entries are MrAttitude, Conca Del Sogno, Durif, Fomo, Hanover Square, Heartbreak Harry, Jay Ay and Tambo's Heart.

Rockhampton trainers Jared Wehlow, Tim Cook, Fred Smith, Shane Sigvart and Lyle Wright will have starters at Townsville TAB races today.

Heavyweight Rockhampton jockey Ashley Butler will ride winged speedster Allround Glory at 62.5kg in the Lightning at Townsville.

Locals are tipping the Bill Kenning-trained Beau Jet (Nathan Day - barrier 11) to test Allround Glory.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club is conducting a 2019 Stallion Tender involving 12 first class stallion nominees.

The tender closes on Wednesday with full details available from the RJC.