Jockey Ben Thompson rides Mamzelle Tess to victory in race 8, the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Sunline Stakes, during the William Reid Stakes race day at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/Supplied by Racing Images) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Racing wins reprieve but will soon bow to inevitable

by Russell Gould
23rd Mar 2020 10:55 AM
All three racing codes have been given the green light to continue in Victoria, if only for Monday and Tuesday, in the wake of a state-wide shutdown of non-essential services.

Victorian racing minister Martin Pakula confirmed that the industry did not yet need to follow a move from the AFL which has suspended its season until at last May 31.

The Racing Victoria board is meeting on Monday morning to consider the ramifications of the new shutdown rules and any further restrictions which need to put in place across the industry.

Crowds has already been locked out of meetings and last week RV moved to separate jockeys in to two groups on and off tracks.

Other restrictions banned riders travelling interstate from commercial aircraft.

But new recommendations against non-essential interstate travel could further impact the moves of both jockeys and horses.

Further announcements are expected during the day and Pakula also said he expected that racing, like most industries, would have to stop at some stage.

"There will be a period where racing will more than likely have to stop," Pakula told RSN

It's understood racing will continue around the country.

Originally published as Racing wins reprieve but will soon bow to inevitable

coronavirus

