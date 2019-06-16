RACING WITH TONY: All set for superb carnival

MISSING: Trainer Craig Smith and Rooi Roe (riden by Dale Evans) who will now be an absentee from the Rocky Winter Racing Carnival.

MISSING: Trainer Craig Smith and Rooi Roe (riden by Dale Evans) who will now be an absentee from the Rocky Winter Racing Carnival. TONY McMAHON

BLESSED by the prediction of a perfect winter's day Rockhampton-style, the first of five days of superb carnival racing gets under way at Callaghan Park racecourse this afternoon.

With temperatures forecast to range from 14 to 27 degrees, it augurs well for the fashion-conscious as well as the racing industry workers who accept Callaghan Park racecourse as their "office”.

Saturday's opening stanza comprises the annual Rockhampton Girls Grammar Race Day featuring six races being complemented by an array of social activities.

Racing commences with the running of the Ramsay Pharmacy QTIS 2YO Maiden (1300m) at 1.09pm.

It's a tough gig to predict the outcome of, as four of the six starters are visitors from the Sunshine Coast; Nanango and Bundaberg.

The two locals, Adrian Coome's Poetic Pete and Neil Vagg's Instinction filly Marron Cheval, have sound credentials so it makes for an enthralling clash.

Natalie McCall's Sunshine Coaster Redstone (TAB 1) is the pick in a hard race for punters to open the betting on.

Jared Wehlow's Colorado River (Race 2 - TAB 3) has the form on the board to win the second race run over 1600m.

The third event, the QTIS 3YO Maiden (1200m), looms as the most open on the six-race card. The leading Brisbane stable of Anderson Heathcote Racing is represented by TAB 8 in Serpentine but its form is nothing to "write home about”.

Visiting stables Glenn Richardson, Nanango; Garnett Taylor, Caloundra and Natalie McCall, Caloundra will start Fury Of The Storm; Bold Zip and Bold Enchantment and Taveuni respectively.

If each-way odds are on offer about Richardson's Fury Of The Storm (Elyce Smith), that way will be the most sensible betting option.

Darryl Gardiner's imposing Mr Phenomenal (TAB 5) will stifle betting on the fourth race, the BM 69 (1200m), but with Elyce Smith's weight claim he does look the winner.

Gardiner and Smith team up again 40 minutes later with Big Shaka (TAB 1) in Race 5, the Class 1, 1300m.

Rightfully so Big Shaka will run as the favourite and is the best credentialled to win.

The scratching of Brisbane visitor, the high-profile top weight Gold Symphony, has softened the task ahead for classy ascendant MrAttitude in the sixth race.

It's the Open Handicap (1400m) and Mt Attitude (TAB 4) is striving for his seventh win from his last nine starts.

While Mr Attitude is up to the required task at his first open company attempt, the race includes some tough old racehorse fighters who won't succumb without giving of their best.

Those equine racecourse smarts include French Hussler, Mamselle Corday and King Max but any of the nine starters could win without raising an eyebrow from punters.

Rockhampton Winter Carnival prospect, Roma sprinter Rooi Roe (Dale Evans) has been retired due to injury.

Many an eyebrow will be raised, as well as beverage glasses at the TAB Rockhampton Cup Calcutta at Callaghan Park on Thursday, July4 from noon.

A 'must attend' for the serious racing fan, Sydney's Max Whitby will be the special guest speaker. Whitby has a distinguished career in racing as an administrator, owner, breeder and punter.

He raced the Cox Plate winner Savabeel as well as Enconsul and a host of other top class racehorses.

Whitby's first-hand knowledge from a career encountering all of racing's intricacies which Max is happy to share, makes his presence a "coup” for the Calcutta function.

Tickets are available from the RJC offices for the Calcutta as well as Raceday functions on June21 and 23 and July5 and 6.