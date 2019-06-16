RACING: Yearling sale works magic

WINNING START: Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green is looking forward to Rocky Cup Day when his stable star Master Jamie (pictured) will contest a lucrative two-year-old race.

WINNING START: Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green is looking forward to Rocky Cup Day when his stable star Master Jamie (pictured) will contest a lucrative two-year-old race. Darryn Nufer

Yearling sales always produce great theatre and that was certainly the case the day star Rockhampton juvenile Master Jamie was knocked down to Ron White.

The $10,000 bargain buy from last year's Magic Millions March Yearling Sale at the Gold Coast was "the one” Ron's good mate, Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green, wanted but there were some anxious moments ringside before Graeme was able to breathe comfortably.

"I'd picked him (Master Jamie) out from day one and I told Ron he was the colt of the sale,” Graeme recalled this week.

"I said to Ron no matter what happens we've got to have that horse.

"He came into the ring and Ron sat there very quietly, hadn't bid, and the auctioneer was just about to knock the horse down and I was on tenterhooks because Ron still hadn't bid.

"I was nearly going to jump up in the air myself and then Ron got one bid in just in time and got the colt on that one bid.”

Ron maintains he always had the situation under control but his trademark style never helps Graeme's heart rate.

"Ron often sits until the death and if he likes something just throws a bid in late and catches people off guard,” Graeme said.

"He's been caught out before but this time it worked out well.”

Well is an understatement, as two-year-old gelding Master Jamie (Poet's Voice (GB) - Verkko) has won five of his six career starts and turned his $10,000 price tag into $118,150 in prizemoney for his owners, Graeme, Ron and his wife Bev.

Furthermore, the only day he didn't win, he ran a meritorious third in Brisbane Saturday grade.

It's no surprise that buyers are continuously drawn to the Magic Millions March Yearling Sale as it has been a gold mine for Central Queensland prospectors who unearth prized nuggets there year in, year out.

At the same sale as Master Jamie, Rockhampton trainer John Wigginton bought Better Reflection for $20,000.

That filly won a $125,000 listed race in Brisbane at just her second race start before contesting the $2million Magic Millions Classic.

In 2016, Rockhampton trainer Tony McMahon parted with just $9000 for Paradis Imperial, who went on to break record after record, amassing an astonishing $379,975 (not out) along the way.

In 2015, another Rockhampton trainer, Victor Vagg, acquired Sayrothy who was a $5000 buy and the galloper won six races from eight starts and $128,600 in stakes during a career cut short by injury.

In 2014, fellow Rocky trainer Lyle Rowe took home Legal Procedure for $21,000 and that horse banked $223,350 in a career which yielded 10 victories.

Anyway enough about the past - back to Master Jamie.

All going well he'll race again on Rocky Cup Day on July 6.

"He's had a quiet week this week and then it's three weeks to Cup Day where he'll run in the set weights two-year-old race over 1300m and that will be the swansong for his two-year-old campaign,” Graeme said.

"Hopefully as a three-year-old we'll be able to take him back down south.”

With 15 horses currently in work, when Graeme was asked if Master Jamie was his best, memories of his grand galloper Mundi Gully, trained by wife Julie at the time, flooded back.

Overcome by emotion, Graeme had to take a brief time-out from the interview to regain his composure.

Who ever said that trainers don't love their horses from the heart?

"Mundi Gully (six-time winner of almost $120,000) was very special,” Graeme continued.

"Hence you can see the sign in the barn here with his name on - that will never leave us.

"He was the best horse I had anything to do with and unfortunately he was trotting around the track at Deagon one day and he snapped a shoulder and we had to put him down, which was emotional for us all.

"Master Jamie is the first two-year-old we've had to crack $100,000 and I don't doubt that in time he will become the best horse we've had.”

While we're looking to the future, on a personal note I'm excited to be re-joining The Morning Bulletin as a reporter from next month.

Having previously spent 11 years working at The Bully, it will be great to get back into the newsroom while still keeping my finger on the racing pulse.