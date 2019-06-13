Menu
SOLD: United Service Station 23 Albert St, Rockhampton CBD.
Racist attack on service station staff member

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Jun 2019 4:15 PM
A SERVICE station employee was subjected to racist attacks by a man who also stole a State of Origin hat on his way out.

Terry Donald Graham, 51, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of public nuisance and one of theft.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Graham entered the Albert St United service station at 11.40pm on May 29, noticed the console operator was of Indian decent and told him to "f--- off back to his own country” before spitting on the floor. She said Graham stole the cap on his way out, staff followed him and watched as he threw the cap in a bin down the street.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Graham was intoxicated at the time.

Graham was ordered to pay $600 in fines and $27.95 restitution for the cap. Convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

