Nick Kyrgios has reignited his feud with Dawn Fraser.
Sport

‘Racist tho’: Kyrgios reignites Fraser fight

by Richard Lamberton
12th Jun 2018 5:04 AM
NICK Kyrgios has again labelled Dawn Fraser a racist on Twitter after the Australian Olympic legend was honoured on the Queen's Birthday with a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC).

The pair infamously fell out in 2015 after Fraser launched an extraordinary attack on Kyrgios after a bizarre quarterfinal loss to Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon was made worse by accusations of tanking.

Speaking on the Today Show, Fraser said that Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic should "go back to where their fathers or parents came from" in apparent reference to the ongoing feud between Tennis Australia and the young duo.

 

"They should be setting a better example for the younger generation of this country, a great country of ours," a frustrated Fraser to Karl Stefanovic in 2015.

"If they don't like it, go back to where their fathers or their parents came from. We don't need them here in this country if they act like that."

Not one to shy away from a battle, Kyrgios and his immediate family hit back at the four-time Olympic gold medallist.

"Throwing a racket, brat. Debating the rules, disrespectful. Frustrated when competing, spoilt. Showing emotion, arrogant. Blatant racist, Australian legend," he wrote on Twitter in 2015.

His mother, Nill Kyrgios, said on Twitter that Fraser's attack was "out of line".

But Fraser refused to back down from her comments, insisting they were not racist.

 

"I'm not a racist person, if you take it that way then I'm sorry that you take it that way, but I'm not racist at all," she told Fairfax Media.

"I said, 'If they don't want to be Australians then maybe they should go back to the country where their parents come from'. That's not being racist.

"I can see it being interpreted that way ... but it wasn't intended that way. I said they were not good Australians by behaving the way they are on court. Do you think they are?"

