RACQ CapRescue to celebrate 25 years of service

The DC Motors team visiting the RACQ CapRescue hangar to announce their sponsorship. Picture: Contributed

The DC Motors team visiting the RACQ CapRescue hangar to announce their sponsorship. Picture: Contributed

Tickets are on sale for a premier event celebrating 25 years of service for RACQ CapRescue.

Supporters of the helicopter rescue service will gather at the Rockhampton Leagues Club for the RACQ CapRescue 25th Anniversary Ball, presented by QMag, on July 16.

DC Motors dealer principal Sheamus O’Raghallaigh said the team was delighted to once again sponsor the RACQ CapRescue Ball.

“This year it is a special one. The 25th year of service in the Central Queensland region,” he said.

“As a community we need to help these selfless people raise ever so important funds.”

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

As the pre-dinner event sponsors, DC Motors provide a highlight to the night with attendees gathering for drinks and canapes under the glowing lights on Browne Park, with RACQ CapRescue’s lifesaving aircraft as the backdrop.

The night will be filled with entertainment and special guests of CapRescue including past patients of the service sharing their stories.

The dress code is black tie.



Tickets are available for purchase and are limited.

Seating includes tables of ten at $220 per person, with individuals and smaller groups also accommodated.

To purchase tickets, go to caprescue.org.au/contact-us/, or call 49229093.