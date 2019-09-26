RACQ Capricorn Rescue launces a new partnership

RACQ Capricorn Rescue welcomes Hastings Deering on board as their new ‘Lift Off Partner’ as part of a 12-month agreement.

Kirsty Wooler, community co-ordinator from RACQ Capricorn Rescue said corporate partnerships such as this allowed the service to continue its lifesaving service free of charge to the people of Central Queensland.

“We do rely heavily on the support of sponsors and the community to keep our service free,” she said.

She described the types of upgrades that were made available by the $25,000 cash injection from Hastings Deering including a trailer and a cage for collecting cans for fundraising.

Ms Wooler said the rescue helicopter was tasked, on average, three times a day, saving over 400 lives each year.

chief executive Mark Fewtrell said the service was proud to have one of Rockhampton’s largest employers come on board.

“As a community run organisation, partnerships between RACQ Capricorn Rescue and local employers such as Hastings Deering is vital to the longevity of the service.”

Hastings Deering’s Rockhampton area manager Peter Martin said the new agreement as ‘Lift Off Partner’ built on the company’s previous three-year commitment as a ‘Rescue 300’ member.

He said the partnership was critical for Hastings Deering due to the amount of people the company had on the road and working in remote locations.

“There have been countless times we have seen the team at work, whether it is a car crash or winching flood affected townsfolk to safety,” Mr Martin said.

“Just knowing a service like this exists in our area gives you peace of mind.”