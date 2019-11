A child suffering "severe concussion" was air lifted from North Keppel Island last night by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue following an incident that afternoon.

The child reportedly tripped and hit their head on a pole, causing the need for the air rescue just after 8.30pm.

The patient was treated by the on board Rescue 300 crew, critical care paramedic and doctor prior to being flown to Rockhampton in a stable condition.