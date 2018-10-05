Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter
News

Rescue helicopter transported a 59-year-old Proserpine

4th Oct 2018 12:52 PM

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter transported a 59-year-old Proserpine man to Townsville

At 8.47pm another emergency call was received for the rescue flight crew to fly to Proserpine Hospital to retrieve a patient involved in accident which also occurred at his home.

The 59-year-old Proserpine local had fallen approximately 2.5metres through a skylight on the roof of his home, landing on the floor below.

He sustained a number of injuries in the fall and required surgery in Townsville to repair the damage caused from the fall.

The patient was transferred to Townsville Hospital on board the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter with the crew landing back in Mackay just before 3am this morning.

proserpine racq cq rescue helicopter townsville whitsundays

Top Stories

    UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    Crime A UNITED Kingdom resident visiting his grandchildren in Rockhampton for the school holidays will leave the Beef Capital on Monday with an unusual souvenir.

    Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    premium_icon Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    Community LOST possession brought back to Woppaburra country in ceremony

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Community NEARLY $7000 raised in just days to help family after tragic loss

    Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    premium_icon Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    Crime THREE attackers approached the Mt Morgan man and assaulted him

    • 5th Oct 2018 1:44 PM

    Local Partners