RACQ fears for seven risky state roads in Rocky region

DANGER ZONE: A car in the median strip on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd after it ran off the tarmac and rolled. Chris Ison ROK070815ccrash1

ROCKHAMPTON-Yeppoon Rd has been named as one of the region's riskiest roads by the RACQ. The 27km road linking Rocky to the coast carries more than 11,000 vehicles a day.

It saw four fatalities and 64 casualty crashes between 2012 and 2016, making it one of our most dangerous roads.

The state's peak motoring organisation has named seven high-risk and medium-high-risk roads which it says are putting drivers in danger.

The seven roads have seen 12 deaths and 221 casualty crashes in total.

The risky roads named in the Rockhampton region are:

Dawson Highway: Rolleston to Springsure.

Gladstone Benaraby Rd: Gladstone to Benaraby

Leichhardt Highway: Westwood to Banana.

Dawson Highway: Gladstone to Calliope.

Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd: Rockhampton to Yeppoon.

Burnett Highway: Dululu to Rockhampton.

Carnarvon Highway: Injune to Rolleston.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the organisation looked at 15,000km of major highways and roads across the state and, using the Australian Road Assessment Program (AusRAP) ratings system, prioritised stretches of road according to their crash risk.

Ms Ross said some of the Rockhampton region's busiest roads were potentially deadly.

"Drivers deserve better and we need to see roads like the Dawson Highway between Rolleston and Springsure prioritised for safety upgrades,” she said.

"We know safer roads lead to fewer crashes and fewer deaths and injuries so we can't afford for roads in Rockhampton to be forgotten.”

Ms Ross said the RACQ called on the State Government to take the politics out of road upgrades and focus on urgent safety upgrades.

"By looking objectively at the crash statistics we're able to highlight the riskiest sections of our highways in Rockhampton which need attention first,” she said.

"This isn't just about major road upgrades, we need the Queensland Government to further commit to a targeted program of low-cost, high-impact works such as wide centre lines, safety barriers, cleared roadsides and intersection upgrades.

"These can be delivered fairly quickly and have a big impact in reducing the number of crashes and injuries.”

The Australian Road Assessment Program (AusRAP) is run by the Australian Automobile Association and the state and territory motoring clubs.

The interactive map of the state's riskiest roads can be found on RACQ's website.