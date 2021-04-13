Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel under tow by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue.
The Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel under tow by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue.
News

RACQ helicopter called for man with severe sea sickness

Vanessa Jarrett
13th Apr 2021 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to Shoalwater Bay on Monday afternoon for a man with severe sea sickness.

The helicopter was tasked to Cape Manifold at 4.15pm for the male patient in his 60s.

The patient was on board the Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) vessel when he gradually became ill.

The VMR was towing a stricken vessel back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at the time when the alert was raised, and Rescue 300 was activated to meet with VMR to retrieve the patient via an air rescue vest recovery winch.

The on-board rescue crew officer was lowered onto the deck of the VMR where the patient was secured and winched aboard Rescue 300.

The QAS Critical Care Paramedic assessed the patient who was suffering from severe hydration and minor aches and pains.

The patient was flown directly back to the RACQ Capricorn Rescue hangar in a stable condition for transport to Rockhampton Hospital.

racq capricorn rescue racq helicopter rescue service shoalwater bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call to bridge the gender gap in super

        Premium Content Call to bridge the gender gap in super

        News Industry Super Australia says if action is not taken, women’s savings will keep falling further behind.

        Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Premium Content Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Sport Never before in the history of the sale has anywhere close to a million dollars in...

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Be dazzled by song and dance at Broadway and Beyond

        Premium Content Be dazzled by song and dance at Broadway and Beyond

        Art & Theatre The annual production will hit the Pilbeam Theatre stage next month with tickets...