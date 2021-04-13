RACQ helicopter called for man with severe sea sickness

The Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel under tow by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to Shoalwater Bay on Monday afternoon for a man with severe sea sickness.

The helicopter was tasked to Cape Manifold at 4.15pm for the male patient in his 60s.

The patient was on board the Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) vessel when he gradually became ill.

The VMR was towing a stricken vessel back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at the time when the alert was raised, and Rescue 300 was activated to meet with VMR to retrieve the patient via an air rescue vest recovery winch.

The on-board rescue crew officer was lowered onto the deck of the VMR where the patient was secured and winched aboard Rescue 300.

The QAS Critical Care Paramedic assessed the patient who was suffering from severe hydration and minor aches and pains.

The patient was flown directly back to the RACQ Capricorn Rescue hangar in a stable condition for transport to Rockhampton Hospital.