RACQ helicopter called in for help for boat in distress

The Rescue 300 helicopter in the air above Corio Bay.

Various emergency services came to the assistance of a boat in distress in Corio Bay north of Yeppoon on Monday afternoon.

It is believed the vessel was experiencing issues which led to the boat taking on water and the occupant activated the on-board EPIRB.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked for assistance and left base around 4.45pm to go to 9 Mile Beach, 30 miles northeast of Rockhampton.

The search and rescue mission was an joint operation with Yeppoon Coast Guard and the Australian Maritime Safety Organisation.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard towed the stricken vessel back to Rosslyn Bay.

The Rescue 300 helicopter stayed overhead the vessel until the Yeppoon Coast Guard had arrived. The occupant of the stricken vessel received assistance from the coast guard and was towed back to Rosslyn Bay.