Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MORNING RESCUE: RACQ Rescue 300 has returned to Rockhampton Hospital with an elderly male patient suffering injuries from a fall.
MORNING RESCUE: RACQ Rescue 300 has returned to Rockhampton Hospital with an elderly male patient suffering injuries from a fall.
News

RACQ helicopter flies to aid of man who fell down the stairs

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Sep 2020 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue 300 helicopter swung into action this morning to assist an elderly man who had fallen down the stairs.

Aged in his 70s, the accident victim suffered suspected multiple upper body and head injuries at a property south east of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics caring for the man met the rescue helicopter when it landed.

The helicopter’s on-board doctor and critical care paramedic further assessed and stabilised the patient for air transport to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The patient was reportedly stable throughout the flight.

racq rescue helicopter rescue 300 tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

        News Queensland Police have provided a weekly summary of criminal incidents they are following up around the Rocky region.

        Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        Premium Content Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        News $50m Como Battery Project will provide vital support for power grid

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Premium Content 14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Property From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, here are 14 of the most...