RACQ helicopter flies to aid of man who fell down the stairs

MORNING RESCUE: RACQ Rescue 300 has returned to Rockhampton Hospital with an elderly male patient suffering injuries from a fall.

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue 300 helicopter swung into action this morning to assist an elderly man who had fallen down the stairs.

Aged in his 70s, the accident victim suffered suspected multiple upper body and head injuries at a property south east of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics caring for the man met the rescue helicopter when it landed.

The helicopter’s on-board doctor and critical care paramedic further assessed and stabilised the patient for air transport to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The patient was reportedly stable throughout the flight.